PM Modi Speaks To Naveen Patnaik, Enquires About His Health

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar. The PM enquired about his health condition and wished him speedy recovery, a statement issued by the BJD stated.
PM Modi advised Patnaik to rest for some time and come to Delhi to meet him after his health improves. They also discussed about various issues and the conversation lasted for about 10 minutes.
PM Modi's phone call to the former CM assumes significance ahead of the Vice Presidential election on September 9.
Patnaik, who was hospitalised due to dehydration on Sunday, was discharged from the hospital this afternoon.
Earlier, Patnaik posted a video message on his X handle thanking people of the state for their good wishes and the doctors for taking care of him. "Thank the people of Odisha for the good wishes. I would like to thank the doctors and medical staff for taking wonderful care of me. I am recovering well and will meet the people soon," he wrote.
Although the BJP and BJD are political opponents in Odisha, the two leaders have always had cordial relations with PM Modi once describing Patnaik as a "close friend" and a "popular CM".
However, equations changed before the 2024 Lok Sabha election when BJP and BJD decided to go solo in Odisha. PM Modi had even taken a dig at Patnaik's health condition during a poll campaign saying, BJP government will probe into the deterioration of Patnaik's health in last one year. To which, the BJD leader had said he was 'perfectly healthy'.
Meanwhile, a crowd of people, BJP leaders and workers gathered in front of the hospital and Patnaik's residence to welcome him.
PM Modi had also enquired about Patnaik's health condition when he was recovering from a surgery for cervical arthritis at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai in June. The BJD leader had returned home in July.
