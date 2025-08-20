ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Speaks To Naveen Patnaik, Enquires About His Health

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar. The PM enquired about his health condition and wished him speedy recovery, a statement issued by the BJD stated.

PM Modi advised Patnaik to rest for some time and come to Delhi to meet him after his health improves. They also discussed about various issues and the conversation lasted for about 10 minutes.

PM Modi's phone call to the former CM assumes significance ahead of the Vice Presidential election on September 9.

Patnaik, who was hospitalised due to dehydration on Sunday, was discharged from the hospital this afternoon.

Earlier, Patnaik posted a video message on his X handle thanking people of the state for their good wishes and the doctors for taking care of him. "Thank the people of Odisha for the good wishes. I would like to thank the doctors and medical staff for taking wonderful care of me. I am recovering well and will meet the people soon," he wrote.