PM Modi Speaks To Kharge, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru earlier for medical treatment.
By PTI
Published : October 2, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and wished him a speedy recovery on Thursday, a day after the Congress president underwent a procedure for pacemaker implant.
Kharge, 83, was admitted to M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday and underwent the procedure the next day. Priyank Kharge said that his father's condition is stable and he is doing well. In a post on X, Modi said, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery."
"Praying for his continued well-being and long life," the prime minister said.
Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025
Praying for his continued well-being and long life.@kharge
Kharge was admitted to the hospital following complaints of fatigue and breathing issues. Doctors are closely monitoring his health. Hospital sources said Kharge had gone for a general health check-up on Tuesday night after developing a fever and complaining of leg pain.
He underwent routine medical tests, including an ECG, and was advised to get admitted. He will remain in the hospital on Wednesday. However, doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is being treated in the general ward. Senior doctors are monitoring his health.
His son and Karnataka Minister of Rural Development, Priyank Kharge, said, "Sri Kharge was advised a pacemaker to be implanted and is admitted to the hospital for the planned procedure. He is stable and doing well. Grateful to all of you for your concern and wishes."