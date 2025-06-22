ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President Pezeshkian

The phone conversation between Modi and Pezeshkian came hours after the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President Pezeshkian
File photo of PM Modi (PTI)
By PTI

Published : June 22, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and called for immediate de-escalation of Iran's conflict with Israel through dialogue and diplomacy.

The phone conversation between Modi and Pezeshkian came hours after the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran that triggered a wider regional conflict. In a social media post, Modi said he expressed "deep concern" at the recent escalations.

"Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations," Modi said.

"Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," he said.

