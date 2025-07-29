ETV Bharat / bharat

Our Heroes Got Global Support But Unfortunately Not From Congress, Says PM Modi On Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the Indian armed forces got support from across the world over 'Operation Sindoor' but failed to get any appreciation from the Congress.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said India has rectified a mistake committed by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru by halting Indus Water Treaty. It should be remembered that water and blood can't go hand in hand, he said. He also alleged that Congress sacrificed national security for its vote bank politics.

PM Modi said, "Many things are being said about our foreign policy and global support. I want to say that no country has spoken against India. Only three out of 193 countries spoke in favour of Pak during Operation Sindoor. India, on the other hand, got support from all countries. Our heroes got support from all countries but unfortunately didn't get Congress's support."

He clarified that no leader in the world told India to stop its operations. "US Vice President called on May 9 and said Pakistan was planning a huge attack. I had told that it will cost them dearly. Today, India beams with self-confidence but Congress is depending on Pakistan for its issues. After the successful surgical strikes, Congress asked for evidence and when we gave the proof, they said they had also carried out such strikes. You want a reason to oppose. The nation is laughing at you," he said.

He alleged that those (read Congress) who ruled for so many years do not have faith in the country's institution but their trust is created and changed by Pakistan's remote control. "They are asking why Operation Mahadev, under which operatives behind Pahalgam attacks were killed, happened yesterday. After Pahalgam attack they had asked what happened to the terrorists and now they want to know why it happened yesterday," he said.

He also accused the Congress of trying to do politics over the death of 26 civilians in Pahalgam. "Within three to four days of the attack, Congress started asking where is Modi's 56-inch chest and Modi has failed. They appeared so happy and content. For their selfish politics they targeted me. Their attitude hit our soldiers' self esteem. They don't have faith in our soldiers so are raising questions on Operation Sindoor. Through such attitude they can bag headlines but not find space in the hearts of the Indians," he said.

The PM rued that instead of believing India some people are trusting the misinformation given from Pakistan side.

First the Opposition questioned Operation Sindoor and after the exercise ended, they asked why it was stopped, he said adding, "Congress has always had a negative attitude towards our soldiers."

Dismissing questions raised by Opposition MPs over ceasefire, PM Modi said Operation Sindoor was launched with a specific aim and the Army had successfully achieved it. "When surgical strike occurred, we prepared our soldiers and destroyed the terror launch pads. In Balakot airstrikes, our resolve was to destroy terrorist training centres. For Operation Sindoor, our aim was to destroy the epicentre of terror. All places where terrorists were trained and funded, were identified and destroyed through this operation. Our soldiers were completely successful," he said.