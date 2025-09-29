ETV Bharat / bharat

At Delhi BJP HQ Inauguration, Modi Says NDA Ushered In 'New Model Of Good Governance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the newly built office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, in New Delhi. Union Minister and party National President JP Nadda, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and others also seen on Sept. 29, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Dismissing the Opposition’s criticism of his government’s GST measures as lies of “bayan bahadur”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the BJP-NDA ushered in a “new model of good governance” and a family will now save nearly Rs 20,000 on its annual household expenditure of Rs 1 lakh compared to the UPA period.

Speaking at the inauguration of Delhi BJP headquarters here, Modi asked party workers to ensure that the benefits of next-generation GST reforms reach people, especially in opposition-ruled states, asserting that the decision, along with the rise in Income Tax exemption, will save citizens Rs 2.5 lakh crore every year.

He accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of indulging in “loot” by hiking the levy on cement soon after GST relief brought its price down, as he hit back at the Opposition for the criticism of his dispensation.

These “bayan bahadur” (those big on making rhetorical statements) are experts in peddling lies every day, he said. Modi said Rs 25,000 of the Rs 1,00,000 spent by a family every year on meeting its regular needs used to go to taxes under the Congress-led UPA government, and this figure is now merely Rs 5,000-6,000. A family will now save nearly Rs 20,000, he told BJP workers.

The Opposition has slammed the Modi government, saying it continued to impose high taxes on people for several years since the GST was rolled out in 2017, before rationalising the indirect tax regime recently. The prime minister said the "BJP-NDA governments have given a new model of 'sushasan' in the country".

"We are moving forward with the mantra of 'vikas bhi, virasat bhi'. We prioritised the security of the country and the people, we freed the country from scams to give confidence for a decisive fight against corruption," the prime minister said.

"Our governments focused on delivery and increasing the savings of common people," he said, noting that the Income Tax exemption limit was only Rs 2,00,000 during the UPA rule, while it is Rs 12,00,000 now.

Asking BJP workers to reach out to customers as well as traders for promoting swadeshi, Modi appealed for reducing the country’s dependence on foreign goods.

“The less our dependence on foreign products is, the better it will be,” he said, reiterating a point the prime minister has been especially vocal about since the US imposed a high tariff of 50 per cent on Indian goods.

“We have to adopt swadeshi to make India self-reliant,” he said, calling for making it a movement across the country.