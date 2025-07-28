PM Modi Should Apologise With Folded Hands For Pahalgam Terror Attack: Kalyan Banerjee

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday slammed the Centre over alleged intelligence failure to prevent Pahalgam terror attack saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take responsibility and seek forgiveness with folded hands from the 140 crore Indians.

"How did four terrorists reach Pahalgam, kill 26 civilians and return safely to Pakistan? Why were our armed forces not there? What was PM Modi, Amit Shah doing? It is because of their irresponsibility that the deaths occurred. Never has anyone seen such an irresponsible Home Ministry. PM Modi should take responsibility of the 26 deaths. He should seek forgiveness with folded hands from the 140 crore Indians," Banerjee said in his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Banerjee said a similar question about intelligence failure was asked by Modi, the then Gujarat CM, to the then PM Manmohan Singh. "Just tall talks won't do, our PM needs to do some work as well," he added.

The TMC MP further asked as to what National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was doing when the Pahalgam terror attack occurred. Doval failed to show the keenness he displays during Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of India (CBI) actions, he said.

Taunting PM Modi for his 'chowkidar' claims, Banerjee said if the country has such a security guard then such attacks are bound to recur. "Since 2014, we have been hearing that PM Modi is our chowkidar. Surprisingly, you (PM Modi) are such a chowkidar that four terrorists walked into our country, killed our people and went away. We don't want a chowkidar like you. If India has such a chowkidar then such attacks will happen and more people will be killed," he added.

He also took a dig at PM Modi for allegedly taking undue credit for all work. "When doctors worked during Covid pandemic, you (PM Modi) took the credit. For Chandrayaan 3, you took credit and then for Operation Sindoor too you took credit. The manner in which our armed forces destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan is the credit of our soldiers. All credit for Operation Sindoor goes to our armed forces. Nobody else can take any credit for what our soldiers did," he added.

Even though Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dismissed US President's ceasefire mediation claim, Singh said nothing can be more shameful for India to have stopped the fight after hearing Donald Trump. "History will never forgive you for stepping back at the last moment. Why is it that your height reduces to five feet and chest from 56 to 32 inch in front of the US President? Why are you so afraid of the US President?" he asked.

Banerjee further termed PM Modi as an excellent "brand manager" for the unique branding of Operation Sindoor.