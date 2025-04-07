PM Modi Sends Wedding Wishes To Varanasi Astrologer’s Family, Calls Marriage A Joyous Occasion

Varanasi: Jyotishacharya Pandit Harendra Upadhyay, a resident of the Sudamapuri area in Varanasi, had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his son’s upcoming wedding. In response, the Prime Minister sent a heartfelt congratulatory message to Pandit Harendra Upadhyay and his wife Manju Upadhyay, filling the family with immense joy.
Ashutosh Upadhyay, son of Pandit Harendra Upadhyay, is set to marry Shweta Tripathi of Ramgarh, Bihar, on April 29. Following the receipt of the Prime Minister’s wishes, a festive atmosphere has enveloped both families.
In his message, Prime Minister Modi wrote:
"Many congratulations to Ashutosh and Shweta, son and daughter-in-law of Harendra and Manju Upadhyay, on their wedding. Thank you for including me in this joyous occasion on April 29, 2025. May this auspicious event bring immense happiness to the couple and both families."
He further added: "May their married life be filled with joy. May they walk hand in hand, supporting each other, sharing responsibilities with love, and standing together through joys, sorrows, and successes. Wishing the newlyweds a happy and fulfilling married life."
Pandit Harendra Upadhyay expressed deep gratitude, saying, “Our family is delighted to receive the Prime Minister’s good wishes. As the MP from Varanasi, he is like a family member to us. His message feels like a divine blessing.”
His wife, Manju Upadhyay, added, “I was overwhelmed with happiness reading the letter. Despite his busy schedule, the Prime Minister takes time to acknowledge and bless the people of Kashi. We are thankful for his kind gesture and for being part of our auspicious occasion.”
