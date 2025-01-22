ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Says People Openly Expressing Anger With 'AAP-da'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged Delhi BJP members to target winning over 50 per cent of votes in every booth in the assembly polls, and said people are openly expressing anger with the AAP government and reminding it of its promises.

In an online interaction with Delhi BJP members, Modi said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which he slammed as "aapda" (disaster), has been exposed.

The 'AAPda' is making new announcements every day as it is daily receiving information of losing ground in various parts of Delhi, he said. He accused the AAP of conspiring to push people from 'purvanchal' out of the national capital, alleging the party is full of hate for them.

This party engaged in lies and deceit, and between it and the Congress they have betrayed people massively over the last 25 years, he added.

Those born in the last 25 years or those who are in the 35-40 year age group have seen nothing but destruction, he said, adding they have lost hope and are in despair.

Calling for defeating the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, he said it will pave the way for fulfilling the resolve of making Delhi the developed capital of a developed India.

Targeting the city government for "failing" to fulfil basic needs like water to people, he said while interacting with a BJP member that "liquor is available but water is not".

The BJP will run a massive campaign to ensure that drinking water reaches everyone once it is elected to power here, he said. "The 'aapda' did not fulfil any of its responsibility," he said, asking BJP members to carry videos and pictures of poor roads, drainage conditions and garbage among other woes facing people to expose the AAP.

He also charged the city government with being responsible for a rise in people's electricity bills. Slamming Kejriwal, he said "sheeshmahal" is a live example of the AAP's deceit and lies.

The BJP had dubbed Kejriwal's official residence as Sheeshmahal, claiming he spent crores on the house. The prime minister also urged BJP members to ensure record polling.