PM Modi Meets Mauritius Prime Minister Ramgoolam In Varanasi

Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam receives a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour, in Varanasi on Wednesday ( IANS )

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi on Thursday. Ramgoolam is on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16.

The Mauritius PM arrived in Kashi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.