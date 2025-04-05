ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Projects To Improve Connectivity Infrastructure: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government's nod to four multi-tracking railway projects will improve connectivity infrastructure, boost convenience, reduce logistics costs and strengthen supply chains.

He was reacting to the Union Cabinet's approval for four projects of the Ministry of Railways involving a total cost of about Rs 18,658 crore, a government press note said. The four projects covering 15 districts in three states of Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 1,247 km.

PM Modi said the Cabinet's nod to Vibrant Villages Programme-II is "exceptional news" for ensuring a better quality of life in border villages. He said, "With this approval, we are also expanding the scope of the villages covered compared to Vibrant Villages Programme-I."