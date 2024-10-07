'PM Modi Released His Parrot Again': Manish Sisodia On ED Raids On AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

New Delhi: As Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in Punjab in a money laundering case, party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for letting his “parrot and myna free”.

The ED sleuths on Monday morning conducted searches on Monday at several locations in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram, and Delhi as part of an investigation into a land fraud case involving AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and others.

Reacting to the raids on AAP leaders, Sisodia took to X in a post to target the PM Modi led NDA government.

“Today again Modiji has left his parrot and myna free. Since this morning, ED is raiding the house of Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. In the last two years, they have raided Arvind Kejriwal's house, my house, Sanjay Singh's house, Satyendra Jain's house... nothing was found anywhere. But Modiji's agencies are engaged with full dedication in making fake cases one after the other. These people will go to any extent to break the Aam Aadmi Party. But no matter how much they try, the Aam Aadmi Party people will neither stop, nor sell themselves, nor get scared,” Sisodia wrote in the post.

Sisodia also held a press conference where he claimed that the ongoing ED raid was “not in connection with any corruption case, but only because Sanjeev Arora is an AAP leader”. Sisodia said that the raids were part of a plan to crush the AAP by PM Modi.

The ED raids at the house of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora are said to have been conducted in connection with a case of land fraud under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Official sources said that the Gurugram residence of the 61-year-old MP from Punjab was being searched by the ED sleuths.

Who is Sanjeev Arora?

Sanjeev Arora is a Rajya Sabha MP of Aam Aadmi Party and is also a businessman. He was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha MP. His tenure as Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab started from 10 April 2022.