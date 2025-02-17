ETV Bharat / bharat

In Rare Gesture, PM Modi Receives Amir Of Qatar At Airport

The Amir of Qatar is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

In Rare Gesture, PM Modi Receives Amir Of Qatar At Airport
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani - File Image (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 8:19 PM IST

New Delhi: Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to the airport to receive Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on a two-day visit to India on Monday evening.

The Amir is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Modi on Tuesday. His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen.

New Delhi: Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to the airport to receive Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on a two-day visit to India on Monday evening.

The Amir is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Modi on Tuesday. His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMIR OF QATAR TO MEET MURMUMODI RECEIVES AMIR OF QATAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.