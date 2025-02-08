ETV Bharat / bharat

People's Power Supreme; Development, Good Governance Won: PM Modi On Delhi Poll Results

PM Modi asserted that his party will leave no stone unturned for the city's all-round development and making the lives of its residents better.

People's Power Supreme; Development, Good Governance Won: PM Modi On Delhi Poll Results
File photo of PM Modi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 3:05 PM IST

New Delhi: People's power is supreme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as the BJP headed for a big win in the Delhi assembly elections.

Modi asserted that his party will leave no stone unturned for the city's all-round development and making the lives of its residents better.

Development and good governance have won, the prime minister said as he thanked Delhi's voters for giving the BJP a historic win.

"We guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better. Along with this, we will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India," he added.

Modi said he was proud of BJP workers who toiled day and night for such a massive mandate. "We will now be dedicated to the service of the people of Delhi with more strength," he added.

The BJP is set to end its 27-year drought in Delhi as the party was headed for a nearly two-third majority in the 70-member assembly.

