ETV Bharat / bharat

Dhankhar Got Many Opportunities To Serve Our Country In Various Capacities: PM Modi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday resigned from his post two years before the end of his five-year tenure, citing health concerns.

In this Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 file photo, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.
In this Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 file photo, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Jagdeep Dhankhar good health following his resignation from his position, two years before the end of his five-year term, due to health concerns. This resignation came shortly after an eventful first day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session in the Rajya Sabha, which was chaired by Dhankhar.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care". "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, by Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in the letter to the President.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers. "Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said. Dhankhar said that the warmth, trust, and affection he has received from all the Members of Parliament would ever be cherished and embedded in his memory.

Read More

  1. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns Citing 'Health' Concerns With 2 Yrs Tenure Left
  2. Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation: What Does Constitution Say If Vice President Resigns Mid-Term

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Jagdeep Dhankhar good health following his resignation from his position, two years before the end of his five-year term, due to health concerns. This resignation came shortly after an eventful first day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session in the Rajya Sabha, which was chaired by Dhankhar.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care". "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, by Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in the letter to the President.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers. "Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said. Dhankhar said that the warmth, trust, and affection he has received from all the Members of Parliament would ever be cherished and embedded in his memory.

Read More

  1. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns Citing 'Health' Concerns With 2 Yrs Tenure Left
  2. Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation: What Does Constitution Say If Vice President Resigns Mid-Term

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAGDEEP DHANKHAR RESIGNPM MODI ON DHANKHAR RESIGNATIONJAGDEEP DHANKHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.