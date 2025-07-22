Dhankhar Got Many Opportunities To Serve Our Country In Various Capacities: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Jagdeep Dhankhar good health following his resignation from his position, two years before the end of his five-year term, due to health concerns. This resignation came shortly after an eventful first day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session in the Rajya Sabha, which was chaired by Dhankhar.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care". "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, by Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in the letter to the President.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers. "Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said. Dhankhar said that the warmth, trust, and affection he has received from all the Members of Parliament would ever be cherished and embedded in his memory.

