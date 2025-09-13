ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Reaches Manipur's Churachandpur By Road Amid Risky Air Travel Due To Heavy Rains

Soon after landing in Imphal, the PM braved heavy rains given an unfavourable air travel and reached Churachandpur, the worst affected in the ehtnic violence.

PM Modi's convoy on way to Churachandpur, Manipur
PM Modi's convoy on way to Churachandpur, Manipur (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 13, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed at the Imphal airport for his first visit to ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Saturday traveled to worst affected Churachandpur by road amid heavy rains, which made air travel unfavourable.

According to news agency ANI, when the PM landed in Imphal, it was raining heavily. The weather was not conducive for him to head to Churachandpur in a helicopter. Despite the heavy rain, PM decided to reach the venue by road so that he could interact with the people, even though it was 1.5 hours away by road, the news agency said.

PM Modi's First Visit To Manipur Since May 2023 Violence
The Prime Minister, who embarked on a five-state tour, visited Manipur where interacted with the Kuki members in Churachandpur, the worst affected region in the 2023 ethnic violence. The PM also launched various developmental projects worth Rs 7300 crore. The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project at Rs 550 crore, and Working Women Hostels at nine locations, among others.

The PM said that the projects will improve the lives of people, especially the tribal communities living in the hills of Manipur. “With boost in infrastructure, these projects will provide new facilities in health and education for all," he said.

Addressing the ethnic conflict, the PM called for peace in Manipur and urged all organisations to move forward together. "This land once held hope and dreams, but it was also caught in the grip of violence. For development to take place anywhere, peace is essential along with truth and justice. Centre stands in solidarity with Manipur, so do I," he said.

