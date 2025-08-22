PM Modi Raises Issue Of Foreign Intruders Again In Poll-Bound Bihar

By Dev Raj
Gayaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of ghuspaithiya or ‘foreign intruders’ amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound Bihar on Friday.
PM Modi arrived at the Bodh Gaya venue of his public meeting after conducting a short 'road show' in an 'open-top' vehicle. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha accompanied him.
He vowed to throw out every single one of them and announced that a “demographic mission” to sort out the problem will start working soon. Modi also blamed the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for allegedly appeasing them and asserted that he would not allow the intruders to decide the future of the country.
“The increasing population of foreign intruders in the country is a matter of grave concern. They are usurping the rights of our people on the resources. The NDA (National Democratic Government) has decided not to allow them to decide the future of our country. I have proposed a demographic mission to tackle this threat. It will start working soon. We will throw out every single intruder,” Modi said.
“The demography of the bordering areas of Bihar is rapidly changing. We will not allow the intruders to take away the jobs meant for the people of the state. The people here should be on alert against the supporters of such intruders in the country. The Congress and RJD want to take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give them to the intruders for appeasement and to increase their vote bank,” Modi added.
The Prime Minister was addressing a public rally at the grounds of the Magadh University in Bodh Gaya, during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore.
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and several Union ministers, state ministers, MPs and MLAs were also present on the occasion.
Though he had flagged the issue of intruders and the necessity to safeguard country’s demographic integrity during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in Delhi, his address in Bihar was seen as an endorsement of SIR in which over 65 lakh voters have been struck off from the draft electoral roll over various grounds, including death, migrated, multiple-listing and missing.
No foreign intruder or settler has been detected in the SIR exercise in Bihar so far. However, the issue has been a long-standing one in the state and has often served as a poll plank.
He left for Begusarai in a helicopter to inaugurate the Aunta-Simaria bridge over the Ganga, and took a ride to the bridge, waving to the people. He later waved his shawl to greet the spectators who had assembled on the banks of the Ganga to witness the occasion. PM Modi also took a stroll on the bridge along with Nitish. He caught the chief minister's hand, raised it, and waved at the people, while a group of artists performed folk dances at a stage below.
Support for the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill
Speaking further at the rally, Modi defended the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, recently introduced in the Parliament, which gives the Centre the power to sack any jailed minister.
“If a government employee is arrested for a few hours, he is automatically suspended, be he a driver, clerk or peon. But a chief minister, minister, or even a Prime Minister can enjoy being a part of the government even from jail,” Modi said.
Without taking the name of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Prime Minister said that people saw how files were signed and government orders were issued from jail some time ago. He asked how corruption could be fought if leaders harbour such an attitude.
“The NDA government has brought a bill against corruption, under which ministers, chief ministers and even the Prime Minister come under its purview. Once arrested, they will have to obtain bail within 30 days, or else have to quit their position on the 31st day. The Congress, RJD and the Left parties are opposing it. Those who sin are the ones who try to hide it,” Modi added.
Operation Sindoor, terrorism and jobs
In his speech that went on for around 34 minutes, Modi asserted that his resolutions taken in Bihar were never wasted and reminded the audience about Operation Sindoor offensive against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.
“Not a single Pakistani missile could do any damage to us. Operation Sindoor has set a new standard of defence. We will hunt and destroy terrorists even from the nether world. No terror attack would go unpunished,” Modi added.
The Prime Minister attacked the RJD and Congress for keeping Bihar backwards, in ‘darkness’, and under the shadow of ‘red terror’ (left-wing extremism) and using the people of the state just as a vote bank.
Modi also praised Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for “running a campaign to provide employment” to people and added that the state was a priority for the NDA government.
Projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore inaugurated
The Prime Minister inaugurated six development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore and laid the foundation stones of eight others from Bodh Gaya during his visit. He also flagged off two trains from Gaya, including one Amrit Bharat Express connecting Gayaji with Delhi and a Gayaji-Koderma train connecting key Buddhist sites.
Modi also inaugurated a 660 MW thermal power plant in Buxar district, built at Rs 6,880 crore, a sewerage network and treatment plant in Munger under the Namami Gange project, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur, and a couple of national highways.
Altogether 12,000 rural beneficiaries under Prime Minister Awas Yojna – Gramin and 4,260 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban were handed over the keys to their houses during Modi’s programme.
Modi also inaugurated the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around Rs 1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement.
The Prime Minister later inaugurated an eight-kilometre-long, six-lane bridge on the Ganga between Aunta in Patna district and Simaria in Begusarai district, constructed at Rs 1,871 crore. It is considered among the longest six-lane river bridges in the country, and will provide better road connectivity between several districts of north and south Bihar.
This was the sixth visit of Modi this year to Bihar. He has come to Gaya four times since he first became the Prime Minister in 2014. His next visit to the state is expected to be at Purnea in September.
