ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Raises Issue Of Foreign Intruders Again In Poll-Bound Bihar

By Dev Raj

Gayaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of ghuspaithiya or ‘foreign intruders’ amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound Bihar on Friday.

PM Modi arrived at the Bodh Gaya venue of his public meeting after conducting a short 'road show' in an 'open-top' vehicle. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha accompanied him.

He vowed to throw out every single one of them and announced that a “demographic mission” to sort out the problem will start working soon. Modi also blamed the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for allegedly appeasing them and asserted that he would not allow the intruders to decide the future of the country.

“The increasing population of foreign intruders in the country is a matter of grave concern. They are usurping the rights of our people on the resources. The NDA (National Democratic Government) has decided not to allow them to decide the future of our country. I have proposed a demographic mission to tackle this threat. It will start working soon. We will throw out every single intruder,” Modi said.

“The demography of the bordering areas of Bihar is rapidly changing. We will not allow the intruders to take away the jobs meant for the people of the state. The people here should be on alert against the supporters of such intruders in the country. The Congress and RJD want to take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give them to the intruders for appeasement and to increase their vote bank,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public rally at the grounds of the Magadh University in Bodh Gaya, during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and several Union ministers, state ministers, MPs and MLAs were also present on the occasion.

Though he had flagged the issue of intruders and the necessity to safeguard country’s demographic integrity during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in Delhi, his address in Bihar was seen as an endorsement of SIR in which over 65 lakh voters have been struck off from the draft electoral roll over various grounds, including death, migrated, multiple-listing and missing.

No foreign intruder or settler has been detected in the SIR exercise in Bihar so far. However, the issue has been a long-standing one in the state and has often served as a poll plank.

He left for Begusarai in a helicopter to inaugurate the Aunta-Simaria bridge over the Ganga, and took a ride to the bridge, waving to the people. He later waved his shawl to greet the spectators who had assembled on the banks of the Ganga to witness the occasion. PM Modi also took a stroll on the bridge along with Nitish. He caught the chief minister's hand, raised it, and waved at the people, while a group of artists performed folk dances at a stage below.

Support for the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

Speaking further at the rally, Modi defended the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, recently introduced in the Parliament, which gives the Centre the power to sack any jailed minister.

“If a government employee is arrested for a few hours, he is automatically suspended, be he a driver, clerk or peon. But a chief minister, minister, or even a Prime Minister can enjoy being a part of the government even from jail,” Modi said.