Will PM Modi Fulfill His Promise Of Special Status To Andhra Pradesh? Asks Jairam Ramesh

Delhi: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on the long-awaited promise of Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh recalled that PM Modi had made this promise in the holy city of Tirupati in March 2014.

The Congress leader raised this issue ahead of PM Modi's visit to Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to several issues relating to AP, Jairam Ramesh said on X, "The Prime Minister is in Amravati today. Since he has started implementing the vision of @INCIndia’s Nyay Patra with the announcement of the caste census, will he also deliver on the long-awaited promise of Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh?"

The Congress general secretary said that several other commitments made in the AP Reorganisation Act remain unfulfilled - including the Kadapa Steel Plant, Dugarajapatnam Port, the Kakinada Petro complex, and an Agricultural University for the state. "He (PM Modi) has dragged his feet on these for ten years – will he finally deliver on them?" he said.

During his today's visit to Amaravati, PM Modi is set to lay foundation stones and inaugurate several works worth nearly Rs 60,000 crores. The Amaravati relaunch project is part of this massive initiative, and it is considered a strong foundation for the progress of AP and a developed India.