Who Is PM Modi's New Private Secretary, Nidhi Tewari?

Varanasi: Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Nidhi Tewari has been appointed as PM Narendra Modi's private secretary. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a memorandum in this regard on March 29.

Nidhi, a 2014-batch officer, hails from Mehmurganj in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which is PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

Currently, she is serving as the deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and had joined the PMO in November 2022. Prior to this, she was posted as under secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, working in the disarmament and international security affairs division.

Nidhi started her career after passing the Civil Services Examination in 2013. Before cracking the UPSC, she worked as Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) in Varanasi. Along with job, she was preparing for civil services exam.

During her tenure as deputy secretary in the PMO, Nidhi worked in the Foreign and Security Vertical, which reports directly to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. During which, she handled important areas like external affairs, nuclear energy, security and matters related to Rajasthan.

Due to her experience of more than three years in the PMO, she has been given this new responsibility. Her new role has left her family and relatives overjoyed.