PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute To Gandhi, Shastri On Birth Anniversary

By PTI

Published : 50 minutes ago

On the Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, PM Modi paid tribute to both leaders, emphasising Gandhi's ideal of truth and non-violence and Shastri's dedication to soldiers and farmers. Modi also participated in a cleanliness drive to mark the 10th Swachhata Bharat campaign, urging citizens to contribute to a cleaner India. President Murmu also honoured their legacies, highlighting their contributions to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu Pay Tribute To Gandhi, Shastri On Birth Anniversary (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the most iconic figure of India's freedom movement, on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people.

Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the world. Modi also paid homage to India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

He dedicated his life to the country's soldiers, farmers and pride, Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and whose simplicity and honesty earned him wide respect. The prime minister joined President Droupadi Murmu and several other dignitaries in visiting the memorials of Gandhi and Shastri in the national capital this morning to pay homage to them.

Later, Modi attended a cleanliness drive along with some school students to mark the 10th anniversary of the Swachhata Bharat campaign, which was launched in 2014 on the birth anniversary of Gandhi, who put a great emphasis on cleanliness all his life.

The prime minister urged everyone to be part of such a drive in their surroundings, saying such an initiative would strengthen the resolve for a clean India.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

"On behalf of all citizens, I pay my humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary," she said in a post on X. The president, in another post, said Shastri presented highest ideals of simplicity, honesty and patriotism throughout his life.

"On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, I pay my humble tribute to him," she said.

"Shastri ji presented the highest ideals of simplicity, honesty and patriotism throughout his life. Under his strong leadership, India achieved economic, strategic and other successes. Let us take inspiration from his life and pledge to build a strong India," Murmu said in the post in Hindi.

