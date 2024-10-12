PM Modi, President Murmu Extend Greetings on Vijayadasami

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to people on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Saturday.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This is the festival of victory of justice over injustice. This festival is a symbol of our belief in the values of truth and morality," Murmu said in a post on X.

"On this auspicious occasion, we should take a pledge that we will take the side of justice even in the most difficult situations. I wish that this holy festival brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life and our country always moves forward on the path of development," she added.

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Vijayadashami. With the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shri Ram, I wish that all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life," PM Modi said in a post on X. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Dussehra programme today organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, General Secretary of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee told ANI that the programme will begin at 5.30 pm today. "This is our 101st year. All the programmes were conducted very well. Police authorities helped us to manage the event. Generally, the height of Ravana is 70 feet. Security has been heightened in view of the Prime Minister attending the event. Special Protection Group (SPG) is taking care of the security for tomorrow's event," Gupta said on Friday.

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.

The festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated almost in every part of the country, and there are several tales associated with it, the most popular being the defeat of the Ravana by Lord Rama, one of the most revered god figures in India. The festival also starts the preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.