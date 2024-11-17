'Good That Truth Is Coming Out': PM Modi Praises Vikrant Massey Starrer 'The Sabarmati Report'

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised recently released Bollywood film 'The Sabarmati Report' which is based on the events around the 2002 train fire incident in Gujarat's Godhra which culminated in the infamous riots that year.

“Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out,” PM Modi wrote while reacting to a post praising the Vikrant Massey starrer which was released on Friday.

The film directed by Dheeraj Sarna also features Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. 'The Sabarmati Report' revisits the train fire incident in Gujarat's Godhra of Feb 27, 2002 when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of the state.

In the Godhra train fire incident, 58 karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed as per reports. The Godhra train fire is believed to have sparked communal violence for the subsequent days which saw over 1000 dead majority of them Muslims. Over 200 people went missing while over 2500 others were injured in the communal violence that year.

PM Modi's name is often linked with the 2002 Gujarat riots.