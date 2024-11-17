ETV Bharat / bharat

'Good That Truth Is Coming Out': PM Modi Praises Vikrant Massey Starrer 'The Sabarmati Report'

Taking to X, PM Modi, whose name is often linked to 2002 Gujarat riots, said, "fake narrative can persist only for a limited period".

PM Modi (L) and Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey collage
PM Modi (L) and Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey collage (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised recently released Bollywood film 'The Sabarmati Report' which is based on the events around the 2002 train fire incident in Gujarat's Godhra which culminated in the infamous riots that year.

“Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out,” PM Modi wrote while reacting to a post praising the Vikrant Massey starrer which was released on Friday.

The film directed by Dheeraj Sarna also features Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. 'The Sabarmati Report' revisits the train fire incident in Gujarat's Godhra of Feb 27, 2002 when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of the state.

In the Godhra train fire incident, 58 karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed as per reports. The Godhra train fire is believed to have sparked communal violence for the subsequent days which saw over 1000 dead majority of them Muslims. Over 200 people went missing while over 2500 others were injured in the communal violence that year.

PM Modi's name is often linked with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Read more:

  1. The Sabarmati Report Teaser X Review: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna Starrer Garners Praise For 'Bringing Real Story To Life'
  2. The Sabarmati Report: Makers of Vikrant Massey Starrer Push Release Date by 3 Months

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised recently released Bollywood film 'The Sabarmati Report' which is based on the events around the 2002 train fire incident in Gujarat's Godhra which culminated in the infamous riots that year.

“Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out,” PM Modi wrote while reacting to a post praising the Vikrant Massey starrer which was released on Friday.

The film directed by Dheeraj Sarna also features Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. 'The Sabarmati Report' revisits the train fire incident in Gujarat's Godhra of Feb 27, 2002 when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of the state.

In the Godhra train fire incident, 58 karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed as per reports. The Godhra train fire is believed to have sparked communal violence for the subsequent days which saw over 1000 dead majority of them Muslims. Over 200 people went missing while over 2500 others were injured in the communal violence that year.

PM Modi's name is often linked with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Read more:

  1. The Sabarmati Report Teaser X Review: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna Starrer Garners Praise For 'Bringing Real Story To Life'
  2. The Sabarmati Report: Makers of Vikrant Massey Starrer Push Release Date by 3 Months

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THE SABARMATI REPORTVIKRANT MASSEYPM MODIPM MODI ON THE SABARMATI REPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.