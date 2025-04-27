In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi Praises Chhattisgarh For Success Of Dantewada Science Centre

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 121st episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, which comes only days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He expressed strong anger over the incident and slammed terrorists and their masters.

He issued a stern warning to those responsible for the attack on innocent tourists, assuring that the perpetrators and conspirators of this heinous act will face the harshest response. The PM also promised the families of the victims that justice would be served.

Special mention of Dantewada

While stressing the unity of the nation in the war against terrorism, he praised the Dantewada region in Chhattisgarh for its transformation from being a Naxal hub to an abode of the Science Centre. “This is a matter of pride for the state and the country,” he said.

“Earlier, Dantewada was known for Naxal violence and Maoism. Till some time ago, it was known only for violence and unrest, but today the situation here is changing,” Modi said. “Development is taking place in Dantewada. The Science Centre here is attracting everyone's attention. The science centre located here is becoming a ray of hope for children. It is also becoming a ray of hope for their parents,” he said.

He said that the Science Centre of Dantewada gained the spotlight in the whole country as children are being introduced to cutting-edge technologies like 3D printers and robotic cars at the facility. He expressed confidence about the prospects of those getting trained from the centre.

PM Modi praised the contribution of former ISRO chief Kasturi Rangan to the country. He saluted him for his work.

He also spoke about the environment in the Mann Ki Baat programme. “June 5 is World Environment Day. On this day, the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (One tree in mother’s name) campaign is also completing one year. I appeal to the countrymen to become a part of this campaign so that when this campaign completes one year, you can be proud of your participation,” he said.