'Playing Victim Card, Won't Help BJP In Bihar': Congress Hits Back At PM Modi As 'Abuse' Row Deepens

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘abuse’ charge and said the PM was playing the victim card as he was desperate to counter the likely impact of the controversial voter list revision ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

According to Congress insiders, the INDIA bloc’s Aug 17-Sep 1 Bihar yatra against the summary intensive revision of the electoral rolls in the poll-bound state was a huge success and the message that the removal of over 65 lakh names was done by the Election Commission at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had gone down to common man.

The party insiders said that PM’s attack on the opposition on Tuesday for allegedly abusing his late mother during the yatra was an attempt to divert public attention from the INDIA bloc’s ‘vote theft’ narrative that had gained an upper hand in Bihar.

On Aug 29, the Darbhanga police arrested Rafiq alias Raja, a resident of Bhopura village, on charges of using expletives against PM Modi during the INDIA bloc's Voter Adhikar Rally against the alleged 'vote theft' in the elections by the NDA government and the Election Commission of India a day before.

The incident had led to a violent attack by BJP workers allegedly at the Sadaqat ashram headquarters of the Congress in capital Patna on Aug 29. Later the Congress leaders had claimed that Rafiq was close to several BJP leaders and had been used by the saffron party to defame the INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, who led the yatra.

AICC functionary Chandan Yadav played down the PM’s remarks on Sept 2 saying the premier was trying to salvage the situation in Bihar for the NDA but will not succeed.

“Such tricks don’t work anymore with the people. The message of vote theft has gone down to the average voter across Bihar. The yatra turned into a movement of sorts and the huge public response it got has left the BJP very worried. They were banking on the SIR to bail them out but even that hope is gone now,: Yadav said. He said the PM was desperate to counter the impact of the yatra.

“First, the BJP deployed one of their own to hurl abuses at the pm from the stage after all the senior leaders had left the venue to create a controversy. Now, the PM is playing the victim card. But this will not work on the ground,” he added.

The Congress leader said that the people expected answers to their issues from the BJP which has been ruling the state with JD-U over the past decades.

“But the PM does not talk about lack of development in the state, joblessness, lack of education facilities and healthcare, continued migration and poor law and order situation,” Yadav told ETV Bharat.

According to the AICC functionary Assaf Ali, while abusing any leader was a condemnable act, the premier himself had in the past used foul language against former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and relatives of other senior leaders of the grand old party.

“In the past, he used foul language to target our top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi whom he referred to as ‘jersey cow’ and ‘Shahzada’. He used the ‘Didi o Didi’ phrase for Mamata Banerjee in a tone which had angered the TMC workers. He had also made fun of late Sunanda Pushkar before she married Shashi Tharoor. He even made fun of our MP Renuka Chowdhury over her laughter. All these comments were in bad taste and should be condemned,” Ali told ETV Bharat.

“It is very strange that the PM is now trying to play the victim card in Bihar. The person who was arrested for abusing the pm turned out to be a bjp worker and had deliberately sneaked into an INDIA bloc event to defame the yatra against vote theft. But any such attempts will not save the bjp from losing the coming Bihar elections. The voter today is aware and sees through gimmicks," he added.