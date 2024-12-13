PM Narendra Modi performs puja at Sangam in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday and performed a puja at the point of confluence of three rivers before launching multiple projects to improve the city's infrastructure and amenities for the 2025 Maha Kumbh.

The Prime Minister began the visit with the ceremonial puja and darshan at the holy Sangam Nose -- the point of confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers. Modi undertook a river cruise before the puja. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present with the prime minister at the puja. Modi then offered worship at the Akshay Vata Vriksha before visiting the Hanuman Mandir and the Saraswati Koop.He also visited the Maha Kumbh exhibition site and was briefed by officials.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh mela will be held from January 13 (Paush Poornima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri) at Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh is organised every 12 years. According to Ashutosh Varshney, the Prayagraj-based convenor of Raam Naam Bank, millions of pilgrims come together to participate in the bathing ritual at the Triveni Sangam during the Kumbh Mela. It is believed that by immersing oneself in the holy waters, one can cleanse himself/herself of all sins, liberate themselves and their ancestors from the cycle of rebirth, and ultimately attain moksha. In addition to the bathing ritual, pilgrims also perform worship along the banks and participate in enlightening discourse led by sadhus and saints, Varshney said.