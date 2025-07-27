ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Former President APJ Abdul Kalam On His Death Anniversary

Modi paid tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts motivate youths to contribute towards building a developed and strong India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to former President of India, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, on his 84th birth anniversary, at DRDO Bhawan, in New Delhi on Oct 15, 2015.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to former President of India, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, on his 84th birth anniversary, at DRDO Bhawan, in New Delhi on Oct 15, 2015. (IANS)
Published : July 27, 2025 at 9:09 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary on Sunday and said he is remembered as an inspiring visionary, an outstanding scientist, a mentor, and a great patriot. Modi said Kalam's thoughts motivate the youth of the country to contribute towards building a developed and strong India.

Kalam served as the country's 11th president between 2002-07. He earned the respect and admiration of people and political parties across the spectrum for his simple living and non-partisan conduct.

Kalam was one of India’s most respected scientists and leaders and is remembered for his extraordinary, simple life and high work. He played a key role in developing India’s missile and defence systems. His major contribution came through the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, which led to successful missiles like Agni and Prithvi.

"On his death anniversary, we pay homage to our beloved former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is remembered as an inspiring visionary, an outstanding scientist, a mentor and a great patriot. His dedication to our nation was exemplary," the prime minister said on X. "His thoughts motivate the youth of India to contribute towards building a developed and strong India," Modi said.

In 1998, he was one of the chief coordinators of the Pokhran-II series of nuclear tests, in which five bombs were detonated at a test range in the town of Pokhran, Rajasthan. Kalam was called a 'people's president, and he loved inspiring and encouraging the youth and children. On July 27, 2015, Kalam collapsed while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong and was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest soon afterwards.

