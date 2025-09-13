ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika On His Birth Centenary In Guwahati

Prime Minister Modi, on his two-day visit, attended the birth centenary celebrations of Dr Hazarika. The Assam government has been celebrating the birth centenary of Dr Hazarika with year-long programmes. The Prime Minister arrived in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon to participate in Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary function from Manipur. During the solemn ceremony, the Prime Minister unveiled a biography of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The book, authored by renowned Assamese writer Anuradha Sarma Pujari. The book has been translated into 21 languages. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India, in honour of Bhupen Hazarika, officially launched a 100-rupee commemorative coin with his portrait. The Prime Minister unveiled the coin. A documentary based on the life of Dr Hazarika was also screened at the packed 1 hour 24 minutes event.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika's biography (ETV Bharat)

PM Modi launching Dr Bhupen Hazarika's biography (ETV Bharat)

As a tribute to the Bharat Ratna, 1,200 artists performed an 18-minute special programme featuring stanzas from 14 of his timeless songs in Hindi, English and Assamese, in the presence of the Prime Minister."Although Bhupen Hazarika is no longer with us, the melody of his songs still bears witness to and energizes India's journey of development. Bhupen da dedicated his entire life to music. His devotion to music touched us, and his resolve gave new direction to society. That is why his songs are special to me," said the Prime Minister. Earlier, the Prime Minister started his speech with the slogan 'Bhupen Da Amar Rahe' and mentioned several of Bhupen Hazarika's timeless songs, revealing the sentiments behind them.

Stating that Bhupen Hazarika was a great hero of unity and integrity, the Prime Minister recalled how he had energized the country with his voice during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

The Prime Minister said, "During various situations in the country, Bhupen da expressed his feelings through his songs. During the 1962 war, Bhupen da gave strength to soldiers with his voice. That feeling is still strong among the people of the country. During Operation Sindoor, everyone saw how India responded to Pakistan. India's enemies will not be safe anywhere. The new India will never compromise on its security and pride."



Referring to the importance of cultural connectivity in the country, the Prime Minister further said, "We cannot imagine a great India without the Northeast. The history of India is complete only when the history of Assam is celebrated. Our government has been giving importance to development as well as cultural connectivity in the last 11 years. Assam is extraordinary and unique in its cultural aspects. The day is not far when Indian children will read 'A' for 'Assam'."



After concluding the Khanapara event, Prime Minister Modi left for the State Guest House No. 1 in Koinadhara, Guwahati. The Prime Minister will spend the night at the State Guest House in Koinadhara. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with several senior state BJP leaders at night.

