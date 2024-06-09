ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Pays Tribute at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Ahead of His Swearing-in Ceremony Today

By PTI

Published : Jun 9, 2024, 7:40 AM IST

Updated : Jun 9, 2024, 8:02 AM IST

Narendra Modi is all set to take the oath for the third consecutive term for the prime ministerial post at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday in the presence of several allies, such as the TDP, JD (U), and Shiv Sena, among others.

New Delhi: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi visited Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday, marking the beginning of the day of his swearing-in ceremony with tributes to the Father of the Nation. Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minister.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer him and his Council of Ministers oath of office at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday evening. Several allies such as the TDP, JD(U) and Shiv Sena are likely to be represented in the coalition government.

Following his visit to Rajghat, Modi paid tributes to stalwart BJP leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal'. Vajpayee was the first ever BJP prime minister and is credited for the party's rise as a pillar of national politics along with Lal Krishna Advani.

Supporters were present in sizeable numbers as the prime minister-designate visited these monuments. Modi also offered his respects at the National War Memorial, a monument to soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

