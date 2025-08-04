PM Modi Pays Last Respects To Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren At Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Monday to pay homage to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and tribal leader Shibu Soren, who passed away at the hospital in the morning.

PM Modi met Soren's family members, including his son and current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and offered his condolences.

PM Modi remembered Soren as a leader whose dedicated his entire life to the welfare and empowerment of tribal communities, the poor and the downtrodden. "Shibu Soren ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers," said PM Modi.

"His entire life was dedicated to the welfare of the tribal community, for which he will be remembered always," the PM added.

Shibu Soren, affectionately known as 'Dishom Guru' (teacher of the country in Santhali language), breathed his last today, at the age of 81 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The three-time chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch was under treatment since June 19 for kidney-related ailments and complications from a stroke. He was on life support for nearly a month.

His son and CM Hemant Soren, who is currently in Delhi, announced about his father's demise this morning. "Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become empty," read the English translation of Hemant's post in Hindi on X.

Senior leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and others paid their respects, calling it the end of an influential era in Jharkhand politics.

Shibu Soren was elected several times to the Lower House from Dumka, the eighth time between May 2014 and 2019 as member of the 16th Lok Sabha. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2020. As a key figure in the UPA government, he had also served as Union Coal Minister from May 23 to July 24, 2004; November 27, 2004 to March 2, 2005; and January 29 to November 2006.