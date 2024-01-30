PM Modi Wrote Quotes of Mahatma Gandhi in His Personal Diary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has extensively read Mahatma Gandhi, has also written quotes of the freedom fighter in his diary.

Modi Archive in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday, which is the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, wrote, "We bring to you pages from @narendramodi's personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read #MahatmaGandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi's quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him. These entries continued to guide his interactions later on (sic)."

One of the quotes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned in his diary was - "I have no weapon but love to wield authority over anyone."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning PM Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary.

"I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation (sic)," the PM said on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. "Salute to Mahatma Gandhi ji on his death anniversary who awakened the spirit of Swadeshi in the hearts of the countrymen by following the path of truth and non-violence. Gandhi ji's messages of peace and harmony are relevant even today and his thoughts will continue to inspire countrymen to sacrifice and dedicate themselves to the nation," he said.

BJP chief JP Nadda while paying his tribute said the paths shown by 'Bapu' (Mahatma Gandhi) are relevant in every era. "I pay my tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the priest of truth and non-violence, who paved the way for India's independence through Swadeshi and self-reliance, on his death anniversary. The paths shown by Bapu are relevant in every era. His ideals and thoughts will always inspire us," Nadda said on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punyatithi. The nation will always remain grateful for his contributions. Also, on this day, we pay our tributes to all those who laid down their lives in service to the nation."

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house in New Delhi, months after India's independence.