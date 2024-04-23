On Hanuman Jayanti, PM Modi Says Pavanputra an Inspiration for Ram Bhakts, Shah Too Greets People

New Delhi: As the country celebrates Hanuman Jayanti, the festival marking the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to people amid religious events across the country.

PM took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to wish the people and wrote, "I extend my best wishes to my family members across the country on Hanuman Jayanti. The dedication of Pavanputra will always remain an inspiration for all Ram bhakts. I wish that with his blessings, the resolution of a developed India gets new energy. Jai Bajrangbali!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman, the epitome of devotion, strength, and loyalty and wished that Lord Hanuman provided strength and wisdom to everyone. "Happy Shri Hanuman Janmotsav to everyone. May Bajrangbali provide strength, wisdom, prudence and long life to all of you." he said.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Hanuman, a central figure in Hindu mythology known for his devotion, strength, and loyalty. It falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, typically in March or April. Devotees celebrate by fasting, chanting prayers, and visiting temples dedicated to Hanuman.

Lord Hanuman, known for his unwavering devotion, courage, and strength, is considered a symbol of selfless service, loyalty, and determination. Hanuman Jayanti serves as a reminder of his exemplary virtues and teachings, inspiring devotees to emulate his noble qualities in their lives.

One of the highlights of Hanuman Jayanti is the reading of the Hanuman Chalisa, a sacred hymn composed by the saint Tulsidas, which extols the glory and greatness of Hanuman. Devotees chant the verses with utmost devotion, seeking the blessings and protection of Hanuman.

Throughout the day, devotees visit temples dedicated to Hanuman to offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek his blessings for strength, courage, and protection from evil forces. Many also observe fasting and engage in acts of charity as a way of expressing gratitude and devotion to Hanuman.

Processions featuring colourful floats and tableaus depicting scenes from Hanuman's life are taken out in various cities and towns, captivating both devotees and onlookers.