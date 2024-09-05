ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Occasion of Teachers Day

On Teacher's Day, PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to teachers for shaping young minds and paid tribute to former President Doctor Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. PM Modi's message emphasised the importance of teachers in education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Teachers' Day greetings on Thursday and expressed "gratitude to all teachers who shape young minds." The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

In a post on 'X', the PM said, "Best wishes on #TeachersDay, an occasion to express gratitude to all teachers who shape young minds. Tributes to Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary." Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished 'Teacher's Day' to all the teachers and said that they not only build the lives of students but also contribute to building a great nation.

In a post on X, he said, "On #TeachersDay, I bow to all the teachers who not only build the lives of their students but also make invaluable contributions to building a great nation."

"On the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, I bow to the former President of India and extend my heartfelt greetings to all our hard-working teachers."

The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also conveyed greetings to teachers and offered tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and said, "Hearty greetings to all the teachers who guide the youth of the country and remove their ignorance and respectful tributes #shikssk_divs the eminent educationist, former President 'Bharat Ratna' Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji on his birth anniversary."

"Teachers give us meaningful direction in our lives with their vast knowledge by introducing us not just to bookish knowledge but to the true meaning of life. Let us, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, honour our teachers and pledge to follow the true path shown by them," he added in a post.

Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

He was the first Vice President of the independent India (1952-1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.

