Those Behind Heinous Act Will Not Be Spared: PM Modi On Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Condemning the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those behind the heinous act will be brought to justice.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "They (terrorists) will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger." Modi also conveyed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack. "I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," he said.

Terrorists struck in Pahalgham, a prime tourist location in south Kashmir, on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring 20 others. Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah following the attack and asked him to take all suitable steps to deal with the situation.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, also condemned the terror attack. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, also a former Congress chief, said, "The news of tourists being killed and many injured in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely reprehensible and heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should take accountability and take concrete steps, so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this," added Rahul Gandhi.

Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also condemned the attack. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism. These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives have been lost. On behalf of the Congress party, my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. India’s National Security is paramount and we urge the GOI to take corrective measures to ensure the same," Kharge posted on X.