PM Modi On Gaza Plan: Welcome Trump's Leadership, Indications Of Hostages' Release Significant Step

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded US President Donald Trump's "leadership" and efforts to end Israel's war in Gaza. "We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress," PM Modi said in a post on X this morning.
Modi referred to the indications of the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and said it marks a "significant step" forward in efforts to restore peace in the region.
On Friday, Trump ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.
"Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward," PM Modi said in his post, adding, "India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace".
Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians.
It reiterated its longstanding openness to handing power over to a politically independent Palestinian body. But it said aspects of the proposal touching on the future of the Gaza Strip and Palestinian rights should be decided on the basis of a “unanimous Palestinian stance” reached with other factions and based on international law.
The statement also made no mention of Hamas disarming, a key Israeli demand included in Trump’s proposal.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel was preparing for the implementation of the “first stage” of Trump's plan, apparently referring to the release of hostages.
"In light of Hamas's response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all the hostages," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
"We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump's vision," the statement added.
