PM Modi On Gaza Plan: Welcome Trump's Leadership, Indications Of Hostages' Release Significant Step

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded US President Donald Trump's "leadership" and efforts to end Israel's war in Gaza. "We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress," PM Modi said in a post on X this morning.

Modi referred to the indications of the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and said it marks a "significant step" forward in efforts to restore peace in the region.

On Friday, Trump ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

"Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward," PM Modi said in his post, adding, "India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace".