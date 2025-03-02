PM Modi Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple

Gir Somnath: On the second day of his three-day visit to the home state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers and a special puja at Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga Mandir here on Sunday, along with paying obeisance to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel inside the temple premises.

Modi performed darshan and prayed at the Shiva shrine, the first of the 12 jyotirlings, located in Prabhas Patan, after visiting Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre, in Jamnagar during the day.

Earlier in the day, on Sunday, Modi extended wishes to the people on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

"As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak!" he posted on X.

Modi met former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is currently visiting India and spoke about how the latter, during a visit to the Dilli Haat, enjoyed millets.

Sharing a picture with Abbott on X, he stated, "Delighted to meet my good friend and former Australian PM Tony Abbott. He has always been a friend of India's. We have all seen him enjoy millets during his current visit."

After the temple visit, Modi left for Sasan, the headquarters of Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, which is the only abode of the Asiatic lions, in the neighbouring Junagadh. He is scheduled to go on a lion safari and chair a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) at Sasan on Monday to mark World Wildlife Day, officials said.

Currently, Asiatic lions inhabit approximately 30,000 square kilometres across 53 talukas in 9 districts of Gujarat, said a government release.

Additionally, as part of a central project, a National Referral Center for Wildlife is being established on over 20.24 hectares of land at New Pipalya in Junagadh, it said.

Moreover, a high-tech monitoring centre for wildlife tracking and a state-of-the-art hospital have also been set up in Sasan to strengthen conservation efforts, added the release.