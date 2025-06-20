PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Bhubaneswar, To Join BJP Govt's First Anniversary Celebrations In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Odisha Friday afternoon to participate in the grand celebrations at Janata Maidan here to mark the completion of one year of BJP government in the state. He is also set to launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,700 crore.

Notably, this is PM Modi's sixth visit to the state since the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government in Odisha in June last year.

Around two lakh people have congregated at Janata Maidan to celebrate BJP's programme on completion of one year of government in Odisha.