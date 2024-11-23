‘Development wins!’: PM Modi Lauds NDA's Victory In Maharashtra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the JMM-led alliance for its performance in Jharkhand.

The PM also thanked the people of Jharkhand for their support towards the NDA Alliance saying the BJP will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people’s issues and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state."

In the Jharkhand Assembly elections, as per the latest Election Commission of India data, the JMM won 15 seats so far and the Congress bagged six seats and was leading on 10. The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal won a lone seat and was ahead in three. The alliance is thus headed to form the government in the eastern state.

Meanwhile, the NDA performed spectacularly well in Maharashtra as it retained power in the key state under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In an unprecedented verdict, the Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP, would cross the 200 mark in the 288-member House.

PM Modi further said, "Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra!."

The PM also hailed NDA's win the Assembly by-elections held in various states including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. "I am proud of every NDA Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground. They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda," the Prime Minister added.

"NDA’s pro-people efforts resonate all over! I thank people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations," he said.

