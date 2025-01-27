'One Nation, One Election' Critical Discussion For India's Democratic Process: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the ongoing debate on the "One Nation, One Election" proposal is critical for India's democratic process and urged youngsters to actively engage in and promote the discussions. Addressing a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally here, Modi urged youngsters, including NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, to actively engage in and promote the debate, which he said is directly linked to their future.

The prime minister observed that polls have often led to an overwhelming cycle of continuous electioneering in India. "After independence, elections at the state and central levels were held together for a long time. But over time, this pattern broke down, causing significant challenges for the country," he said.

Modi highlighted that the current situation, where elections take place frequently, disrupts governance and development. "Today, there is an important debate about 'One Nation, One Election'. Holding the Lok Sabha and state elections simultaneously could alleviate disruptions and enable a more focused governance approach," he said. The prime minister urged youngsters to take part in the discussion, stressing its relevance for the country's future.

"I appeal to the NCC cadets, volunteers and all youngsters across the country -- wherever you are, take this debate forward. It is directly linked to your future," he said, while emphasising that participating in the debate is essential for shaping India's future political landscape. Comparing India's election frequency with that of other countries, Modi pointed out that even in the United States, the electoral cycle is structured to ensure a clear separation of governance periods.

"In countries like the US, elections are held every four years and the dates for forming a new government are fixed," he noted. The prime minister said more youngsters should join politics with innovative ideas. "I had said from the Red Fort that one lakh youngsters should join politics," he said.

Modi also said that the future of the world cannot be imagined without India's youngsters. "That is why I call you a force for global good," he added. Modi said in 2014, the number of NCC cadets in the country was around 14 lakh. "Today, it is around 20 lakh and more than eight lakh of them are girl cadets," he added.