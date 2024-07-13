ETV Bharat / bharat

PM to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stones of Projects Costing Rs 29k Cr During Mumbai Visit

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch, dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stones of projects costing more than Rs 29,400 crore at a function at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon during his visit to Mumbai on Saturday, officials said.

The PM will lay foundation stones of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) Thane-Borivali and the BMC's Goregaon Mulund Link Road projects, both of which have twin tunnels.

"He will lay the foundation stone for Central Railway's Kalyan yard remodelling and the Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. He will dedicate to the nation new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and extension of platforms 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus," an official said.

An MMRDA spokesperson said the Thane- Borivali Tunnel Project is being built at a cost of Rs 16,600 crore, adding the twin tube tunnels passing under Sanjay Gandhi National Park will create a direct connection between Western Express Highway at Borivali and Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

The 11.8 kilometre long Borivali Thane Link Road will reduce the journey from Thane to Borivali by 12 kilometres and save one hour in travel time, he added.