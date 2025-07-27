ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 200 Startups Have Come up In Space Sector Alone: PM Modi

PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast said that self-reliance and 'vocal for local' are key to achieving Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the foundation stone laying ceremony and inauguration of various development works in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, July 26, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the foundation stone laying ceremony and inauguration of various development works in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, July 26, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 27, 2025 at 11:57 AM IST

New Delhi: Hailing astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's return from space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a new wave of curiosity about space among children is sweeping across India and noted that today, more than 200 startups have come up in the space sector alone. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said the road to Viksit Bharat passes through self-reliance and 'vocal for local' is the strongest foundation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Recently, there was a lot of discussion in the country about the return of Shubhanshu Shukla from space. As soon as Shubhanshu landed safely on Earth, people jumped with joy, and a wave of happiness ran through every heart. The whole country was filled with pride," he said. A new wave of curiosity about space among children is sweeping across India, Modi said.

Modi said space startups are also coming up at a fast pace in the country. "There were fewer than 50 startups five years ago. Today, there are more than 200 startups in the space sector alone," he said. Noting that National Space Day would be marked on August 23, Modi invited suggestions on how this should be celebrated.

He highlighted that from Chemistry to Mathematics Olympiads, India's young minds are shining bright. Modi said it was a proud moment for every Indian that 12 Maratha forts, symbols of valour and vision, have been declared UNESCO World Heritage sites.

