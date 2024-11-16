ETV Bharat / bharat

Focus On Winning Polling Booths: PM Modi’s Mantra To BJP Workers

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked BJP workers to concentrate their strength on winning polling booths in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

During a virtual interaction with BJP workers as part of "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" programme, Modi also asked them to hold booth-level meetings of women, youth and farmers, and suggested that they circulate videos of BJP-led government’s schemes.

Modi asked BJP booth workers to involve involve professionals like doctors in propagating the party’s message among voters.

Accusing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra of spreading lies, Modi said the BJP workers should make this fact known to the voters. “Wherever I went, I saw the hard work of our workers,” Modi said.

“All of you are strong soldiers of the BJP, you people are direct representatives of Modi. People feel reassured by telling you their hopes and aspirations. They feel that if they tell you, they have told Modi,” he said. “I also try to ensure that the ground reality reaches me through the workers. The vision of our government is that we together develop so much that everyone gets an opportunity to progress,” he said.