Translator, Editor Of Arabic Ramayana, Mahabharata Meet PM Modi In Kuwait

Both Abdullah and Abdul waited to meet Prime Minister who obliged them with his autograph on the books

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a tour of Kuwait, on Saturday met Abdullah Al Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al Nasef who translated and edited ancient epics of India Ramayana and Mahabharata into Arabic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his arrival in Kuwait (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 seconds ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a tour of Kuwait, on Saturday met Abdullah Al Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al Nasef who translated and edited ancient epics of India Ramayana and Mahabharata into Arabic. While Abdullah translated the epics, Abdul Lateef is the editor and publisher. While it took Abdullah almost two years to translate the epics, Abdul completed the editing within eight months.

Meeting with PM Modi

Both Abdullah and Abdul waited with the Indian diaspora to meet Prime Minister Modi who obliged them with his autograph on the books. Abdul said while Ramayana to him is a romantic tale, Mahabharata transcends across generations of kings. Abdul said he will cherish the books autographed by the Prime Minister and keep them in his office. Abdullah, who immersed himself deeply in the texts, emphasized how the epics provided a unique window into Indian culture, history, and philosophy.

Mention in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Modi had praised the efforts of Abdullah and Abdul, noting such initiatives were vital in fostering deeper connections between the people of India and the Arab world. He had highlighted their work in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, underlining the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international relationships.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the Gulf nation on a two-day visit where he will hold talks with Kuwaiti leadership and also meet the Indian diaspora.Modi is visiting Kuwait the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His visit to Kuwait will be the first of any Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. During the visit, Modi will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and also interact with the Indian community.

In his departure statement, he said his talks with top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait. "We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said. Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with the Emir, the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Kuwait. He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup here in Kuwait. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

