PM Modi Meets President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

In this image posted by @rashtrapatibhvn via X on Aug. 3, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. ( X@rashtrapatibhvn )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on X.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the logjam in Parliament over the opposition demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Except discussions in both Houses on Operation Sindoor, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21.