PM Modi Meets President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

In this image posted by @rashtrapatibhvn via X on Aug. 3, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
In this image posted by @rashtrapatibhvn via X on Aug. 3, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 3, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST

Updated : August 3, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on X.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the logjam in Parliament over the opposition demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Except discussions in both Houses on Operation Sindoor, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21.

The Prime Minister's meeting with the President also came days after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on exports from India and an unspecified penalty because of New Delhi's purchases of Russian military equipment and oil.

The last time Prime Minister Modi called on President Murmu was on May 7 when he briefed her about Operation Sindoor hours after India struck nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Operation was India's calibrated response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

Sunday's meeting also comes days after Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as Vice President, around two years ahead of the end of his tenure.

Further details are awaited.

