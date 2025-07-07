PM Modi Meets Cuban President And Malaysian, Vietnamese Counterparts At BRICS Summit Sidelines

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Malaysian counterpart Anwar bin Ibrahim and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties along with regional security.

PM Modi and PM Ibrahim reviewed the progress in India-Malaysia relations since the latter's state visit to India in August 2024, with particular focus on trade and investment, defence, education, healthcare, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

PM Modi meets Cuban President and Malaysian Counterpart At BRICS Summit Sidelines (ANI)

Modi thanked Ibrahim for his strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and appreciated Malaysia’s support on issues of mutual concern. The two also exchanged views on cooperation in the multilateral arena and regional security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Malaysia on its successful chairmanship of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He welcomed its continued support for the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the early conclusion of the review of the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the statement added.

PM Modi also met with his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the Summit. "Had a good conversation with PM Phạm Minh Chinh of Vietnam on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil," PM Modi said in a post on X.

With Cuban President Bermudez, PM Modi discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure.

The MEA in a separate statement said both leaders also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in areas including Ayurveda, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), disaster management, and capacity building.

The two leaders agreed to work on issues of concern to the global South, including in the areas of health, pandemics and climate change. They appreciated the cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral arena, the statement added.

"PM Narendra Modi met with President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Cuba on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

He posted, "Both leaders exchanged views on various facets of India-Cuba relationship including in the areas of economic cooperation, biotechnology, pharma, Ayurveda and traditional medicine, Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI, disaster management, and capacity building."