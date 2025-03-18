PM Modi Meets Ilaiyaraaja, Hails Him As 'Trailblazer In Every Sense'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met renowned musician and composer Ilaiyaraaja and said he made history by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago.

A nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, Ilaiyaraaja was present during Tuesday's proceedings as the House took up a discussion on the workings of the Union health ministry.

Modi said in a post on X, "Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental impact on our music and culture. He is a trailblazer in every sense and he made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago."

Modi noted that his performance was accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This momentous feat marks yet another chapter in his unparalleled musical journey -- one that continues to redefine excellence on a global scale, he added. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also lauded the musician, describing him as a legendary composer whose music shaped Indian cinema for more than five decades.

"I proudly announce that Shri Ilaiyaraaja ji is the first Indian to compose, record and perform live a full English classical symphony music, titled Valiant, this month in London with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra … May his legacy continue to inspire and his melodies captivate the world for generations to come," he said.

Describing Ilaiyaraaja as a legendary composer whose music shaped Indian cinema for more than five decades, the Rajya Sabha chairman said he was revered as "isaignani" -- a musical genius.

"His compositions are much beyond songs, these are deeply felt emotions. He has composed over 8,600 songs, besides being the only composer to have composed music for about 1,523 feature films, and in over nine languages," he added.

Dhankhar appreciated Ilaiyaraaja's "unparalleled contribution" to music that, he said, had been recognised with five National Film Awards. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who stood up to participate in the debate, also joined the chairman in praising the musician. "I have had the opportunity of spending a lot of time with him," she said.