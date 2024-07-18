PM Modi Meets BJP Workers At Party Headquarters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the BJP workers and those employed at the party's headquarters here on Thursday in what is being seen as his appreciation for their work following his return to power for a third straight term. Modi was greeted by BJP president J P Nadda as he arrived at its headquarters. He had shown a similar gesture after the BJP's 2019 poll win as well.

BJP sources said the Prime Minister in his chat with workers in the party office thanked them for putting everything aside and working relentlessly for three months without any leave.

The PM said there was nothing over the organisation and that the worker was at the Centre of it. He also spoke to old associates at the office, people who worked with him when he was a general secretary.

Earlier this year, Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive time. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's tally was reduced to 240 and it formed the government at the Centre with the help of its allies - the Janata Dal (United), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Shiv Sena, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and others.

Soon after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, PM Modi thanked lakhs of BJP workers for the work they had done during the polls. He had also dedicated the National Democratic Alliance's win to the people of the country and had promised to work at a greater pace.

The BJP has been in power at the Centre since 2014 and enjoyed a complete majority after the 2014 and 2019 General Elections.