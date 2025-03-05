ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Meets Belgium's Princess Astrid, Seeks To Unlock 'Limitless Opportunities'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with Princess Astrid of Belgium and expressed his eagerness to "unlock boundless opportunities" for the citizens of both nations. Modi emphasised the importance of establishing new partnerships in fields such as trade, technology, defence, and agriculture.

Astrid is leading a high-level Belgian Economic Mission to India from March 1-8, aimed at shoring up bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two nations.

"Pleased to meet HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium. Deeply appreciate her initiative to lead a 300-member Economic Mission to India," Modi said on X.

"Look forward to unlocking limitless opportunities for our people through new partnerships in trade, technology, defence, agriculture, life sciences, innovation, skilling and academic exchanges," the prime minister said.

He welcomed Princess Astrid to India and deeply appreciated her initiative of bringing a big delegation of over 300 members, including prominent business leaders, government officials, and representatives from various sectors, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.