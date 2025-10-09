ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi to Meet UK PM Starmer Today, Review Progress on Strategic Partnership Roadmap

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, on Thursday and will discuss India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with 'Vision 2035'. Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for a two-day visit to India at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi.

This is Starmer's first official visit to India. According to the MEA, during the visit, on October 9 in Mumbai, the two Prime Ministers will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with 'Vision 2035', a focussed and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

"Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Prime Minister Modi and Starmer will also attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses. The leaders will engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators at the sidelines of the event. "The visit will build on the momentum and substance generated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK on 23–24 July 2025. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership," the MEA stated.