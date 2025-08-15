ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Marks 79th Independence Day In Saffron Turban, Continuing A Colourful Tradition From 2014 To 2025

Every year on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation is as much a moment of political significance as it is a celebration of India's rich cultural heritage. One of the most anticipated aspects of the day has become his choice of headgear, vibrant, traditional turbans that pay homage to the country's diverse regions. From tie-dye patterns to intricate pleats and patriotic tricolour designs, each turban tells its own story, symbolising unity in diversity while reflecting the spirit of the occasion.

Here is a year-by-year look at his iconic turbans from 2014 to 2025:

2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 79th Independence Day with his signature flair, sporting a saffron turban for his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort here. Modi paired his white kurta and churidar with a saffron bandhgala jacket and a tricolour stole.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day (PTI)

2024

Delivering his 11th Independence Day speech, PM Modi continued his legacy with a leheriya-patterned turban- a traditional Rajasthani tie-dye inspired by the wave patterns of the Thar Desert. The orange, yellow, and green hues were paired with a white kurta-churidar and light blue bandhgala jacket.

For 2024 PM Narendra Modi wore a vibrant orange, yellow, and green Rajasthani leheriya-print turban (IANS)

2023

For the 2023 address, the Prime Minister wore a multicoloured bandhani print turban from Rajasthan. Pleated into lively shades of yellow, orange, violet, green, and red, it celebrated the artistry and colour palette of India's deserts.

In 2023, PM Modi wore a Rajasthani bandhani-print turban (IANS)

2022

In a deeply patriotic gesture, PM Modi wore a tricolour turban in 2022, featuring white and green stripes that mirrored the Indian flag. It was a tribute to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.