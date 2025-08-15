PM Modi Marks 79th Independence Day In Saffron Turban, Continuing A Colourful Tradition From 2014 To 2025

Every year on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation is as much a moment of political significance as it is a celebration of India's rich cultural heritage. One of the most anticipated aspects of the day has become his choice of headgear, vibrant, traditional turbans that pay homage to the country's diverse regions. From tie-dye patterns to intricate pleats and patriotic tricolour designs, each turban tells its own story, symbolising unity in diversity while reflecting the spirit of the occasion.
Here is a year-by-year look at his iconic turbans from 2014 to 2025:
2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 79th Independence Day with his signature flair, sporting a saffron turban for his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort here. Modi paired his white kurta and churidar with a saffron bandhgala jacket and a tricolour stole.
2024
Delivering his 11th Independence Day speech, PM Modi continued his legacy with a leheriya-patterned turban- a traditional Rajasthani tie-dye inspired by the wave patterns of the Thar Desert. The orange, yellow, and green hues were paired with a white kurta-churidar and light blue bandhgala jacket.
2023
For the 2023 address, the Prime Minister wore a multicoloured bandhani print turban from Rajasthan. Pleated into lively shades of yellow, orange, violet, green, and red, it celebrated the artistry and colour palette of India's deserts.
2022
In a deeply patriotic gesture, PM Modi wore a tricolour turban in 2022, featuring white and green stripes that mirrored the Indian flag. It was a tribute to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
2021
The 2021 celebration saw him in a saffron turban with a flowing pink trail, teamed with a white Kurta, a blue jacket, and a white scarf.
2020
Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, PM Modi's 2024 attire carried a quiet symbolism. A saffron and cream turban paired with an orange and white scarf conveyed hope and unity.
2019
In 2019, PM Narendra Modi opted for a turban with neat multicoloured pleats on one side, exhibiting symmetry and visual charm. A tole with a bright border added a refined flourish to the ensemble.
2018
PM Modi's 2018 choice was a saffron turban patterned in red, paired with an all-white attire. A white stole with a dark border completed the look.
2017
The 2017 Independence Day saw PM Modi in yet another yellow turban, but this time enriched with deep scarlet shades and intricate geometric patterns.
2016
In 2016, PM Modi embraced the colourful charm of a bright pink and yellow turban in a tie-dye pattern. Its playful vibrancy symbolised optimism and the dynamic energy of a growing nation.
2015
PM Modi's choice was striking for its grandeur for the 2015 Independence Day, a predominantly yellow turban adorned with multi-hued criss-cross lines. This bold silhouette made it one of the most memorable headgears of his tenure.
2014
Marking his first Independence Day address as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi chose a traditional Rajasthani turban bursting with life in shades of orange, yellow, and green.
