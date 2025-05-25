A Master Craftsman Carved Out Of Childhood Disability: Polio-Affected Artist Joshi Lauded In PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Haldwani: The story of polio-affected artist Jeevan Chand Joshi, a native of Haldwani in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, reads like an inspiring journey of artistic self-discovery. Artist Joshi brings life to inanimate objects in the mountains. His artworks were lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program. Jeevan Chand Joshi is upbeat after his contributions found a mention in PM Modi's radio programme.

65-year-old Jeevan Joshi, a resident of Katgharia, has been suffering from polio since childhood and cannot walk. But he never let his physical disability come in the way of his creative pursuits. Today he is an expert in an art that is being appreciated not only in the country but also abroad.

Jeevan Joshi is the first person in India who has been awarded the Senior Fellowship by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, for his artworks carved out of the dried bark of pine trees. This achievement not only recognizes his art but also sets an example that only true hard work and dedication can help a person achieve success.

On his unique artistic journey, Jeevan Joshi says that he has been practising the bark carving art for 25 to 30 years. Earlier he used to live in Almora. Now he lives in the Kathgharia area of ​​Haldwani. He learned the wood and bark-related art from his father. Not being able to go outdoors much due to polio forced him to discover a different world within the house. This journey made him a master craftsman.

Joshi says that people generally consider pine bark useless, but he has brought life to it through his woodcraft. He carves his art on the bark completely with his own hands without using any modern tools. He has carved many artefacts from the bark, such as pilgrimage places Badrinath and Kedarnath, traditional drums, musical instruments, conch, Shivling, and the map of India. He has now started training some local children as well. But the sad thing is that the youth are not that interested in learning this traditional and employment-oriented art anymore.

Jeevan Joshi believes that if the government promotes this art, migration from the hills will stop and local people will get employment. He says that the path to self-employment lies in such folk arts. All that is needed is to preserve and promote them.

On this, local social worker Narendra Sharma says that artists like Jeevan Chandra Joshi are our heritage. The government should provide a platform to such people so that their art reaches the new generation. His story is not just an inspiration, it is a story of change.