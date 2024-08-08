PM Modi, Mamata And Other Top Leaders Condole Death of Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Hyderabad: Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee took his last breath on Thursday morning at 80 in Kolkata's Ballygunj residence. The CPI (M) Stalwart was suffering from old age-related ailments and had been hospitalised multiple times due to his health issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended grief over the demise of the veteran CPIM leader on his X handle. The post read, "Saddened by the passing of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former CM of West Bengal. He was a political stalwart, who served the state with commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.

President Droupadi Murmu, who is currently in New Zealand, took to social media to extend condolences over the former CM's death. She wrote, "Saddened to learn that former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is no more. The veteran leader personified the dignity and was an epitome of principled politics. He will be long remembered for dedication to the welfare of the people of West Bengal. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited her predecessor's residence and declared a government holiday on Thursday. Banerjee said the former chief minister will be remembered for his work, quoting, "He will remain in the minds of the people... he will be remembered for his work," she told reporters.

The TMC supremo said that her predecessor, against whose government she had fought a political battle until the defeat of the CPI-led Left Front in 2011, had a lot of contributions. Maintaining that a man is remembered for his work, the Chief Minister said that Bhattacharjee's demise is a loss to the state.

Banerjee said that she spoke to his wife Mira, who told her that Bhattacharjee complained of breathlessness after having breakfast. "I express my condolences to his wife Mira, their child Suchetan, the CPI(M) party, the Left Front and all co-citizens," she said.

She had also visited Bhattacharjee a few times when he was ill. "Though I belong to a different political party, I have my heartfelt sympathies to the (CPIM) party," she said.

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose condoled the death of the former chief minister and said the CPI(M) leader earned respect and love from people, describing Bhattacharjee as a model for other political leaders to emulate.

"Governor Bose condoles the sad demise of former Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement. "In his condolence message, the Governor recalled that Buddhadeb was a leader, who won the love and respect from people of all walks of life with his simple life, high thinking, and affinity to literature and culture," it added.

"Known for his simple living and high thinking, he has been a model for other political leaders to emulate," he said. The Governor described Bhattacharjee's death as a great loss to humanity, Bengal and India.

"Buddhadeb ji belongs to the brand of gentlemen politicians and statesmen, who inspired confidence in millions of people," the Governor said. "The Governor prays Almighty gives the departed leader's family and well-wishers the strength to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude, the Raj Bhavan statement added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Bhattacharjee as a stalwart in public service. His post read, "I am deeply pained by the passing away of the former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. A stalwart in public service, his extensive experience of over 5 decades as an MLA, Minister and later as Chief Minister has left an indelible mark."

"His simplicity, rich contributions to Bengali literature and commitment to community service were noteworthy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer also extended condolence over the veteran leader's demise. Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office that Bhattacharjee, right from the days of his youth, "had shown exemplary organising capabilities and leadership qualities.

He further said the CPI(M) stalwart always "stood by the dispossessed and led them in their democratic fights, braving the brutal repression of the authorities".

"As Chief Minister, he laid out a clear plan for the industrialisation of West Bengal which would have led to long-lasting progress, had the Left Front had a continuum in power...:

"His dedication to democracy and secularism was evident in his actions. During tumultuous times, it became more and more evident that his commitment and dedication to the people of West Bengal knew no bounds," Vijayan said recalling the Marxist veteran's contribution to Indian politics.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid rich tributes to the veteran Marxist leader, saying his achievements and literary contributions have left a lasting legacy.

"His steadfast dedication and service to both the state and the nation will be eternally remembered," Stalin said in a post on X. Buddhadeb was a resolute Marxist who devoted his life to fostering an egalitarian society, championing the cause of the marginalised, and advocating social justice, the Chief Minister said.

"His leadership and commitment to the people will continue to inspire future generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and @cpimspeak cadre. Red Salute, Comrade!" Stalin said. (With Agency Inputs)